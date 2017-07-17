CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Commuter Alert: Track Fire In Harlem Disrupts Subway Service On Several Lines | Check MTA 

Flashback: Boomer & Carton Get Visit From Broadcasting Legend Bob Wolff

July 17, 2017 5:58 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

The legendary Bob Wolff paid Boomer and Craig a visit in the studio on July 15, 2014.

As Craig explained on that day three years ago, his admiration for Mr. Wolff went way back, and for good reason. Wolff served as a mentor of sorts for Carton.

Wolff died on Saturday night at the age of 96.

Boomer and Wolff were certainly aware of one another as well, so we guess you could say that on that day mutual respect was abound.

During his visit, Wolff recalled countless memorable stories, from calling Don Larsen’s perfect game to calling the 1958 NFL Championship between the Giants and Colts to being the voice of the Westminster Dog Show for 33 years.

In addition to his life in sports, Wolff also had a prominent role in World War II and talked about the ankle injury he suffered while playing baseball at Duke that led to his life in broadcasting.

Before saying goodbye, Wolff offered an honest critique of Craig’s play-by-play work.

Please listen to the full interview below.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch