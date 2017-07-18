7/18 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist
Scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon, but mainly off to our north and west. It will be hot and sticky again with highs in the mid 80’s; feels like temps will peak at around 90°.
After an early shower or storm, expect a pretty tranquil night with warm, muggy conditions. Temps will only fall into the mid and low 70’s by daybreak.
Tomorrow’s looking hot and humid again with just a slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80’s or so.
As for Thursday, expect a decent amount of sunshine with highs in the low 90’s.