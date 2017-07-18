Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found At Long Island Elementary School

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray painted at a Long Island elementary school.
A 56-year-old security guard discovered the hateful graffiti at Northwest Elementary School on County Line Road in Massapequa.
A 3-foot by 3-foot swastika was found painted in red on the hand ball court.
The words “Hitler” and USA were also found on nearby pavement, police said.
Police believe the crime occurred between Sunday and Monday morning.
No arrests have been made.
Detectives request that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
All callers will remain anonymous.