Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found At Long Island Elementary School

July 18, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: Sophia Hall

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray painted at a Long Island elementary school.

A 56-year-old security guard discovered the hateful graffiti at Northwest Elementary School on County Line Road in Massapequa.

A 3-foot by 3-foot swastika was found painted in red on the hand ball court.

The words “Hitler” and USA were also found on nearby pavement, police said.

Police believe the crime occurred between Sunday and Monday morning.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch