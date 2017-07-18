Disabled Train Disrupts LIRR's Long Beach Branch | NJT Princeton Shuttle Suspended | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: Baseball Blues, Knicks’ New Beginning, And More

July 18, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Even the most optimistic of fans have to see the writing on the wall regarding the Mets, who lost to the Cardinals on Monday to drop to 42-49. The Yankees didn’t fare much better, losing in Minnesota.

Boomer and Craig touched on the New York baseball blues on Tuesday morning before shifting their attention to the hardwood, where the Knicks will have a new team president and general manager next season. Later, the guys discussed Lonzo Ball winning NBA Summer League MVP. How ’bout that!?!

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch