Boomer & Carton: Baseball Blues, Knicks’ New Beginning, And More

Even the most optimistic of fans have to see the writing on the wall regarding the Mets, who lost to the Cardinals on Monday to drop to 42-49. The Yankees didn’t fare much better, losing in Minnesota.
Boomer and Craig touched on the New York baseball blues on Tuesday morning before shifting their attention to the hardwood, where the Knicks will have a new team president and general manager next season. Later, the guys discussed Lonzo Ball winning NBA Summer League MVP. How ’bout that!?!
