Boomer & Carton: Jerry Powers Through An Update

Jerry Recco sounded a little under the weather Tuesday morning, but assured the guys he felt fine. The “maven” then made some more update magic.
Jerry recapped a brutal night on the diamond for the locals. The Mets fell 6-3 to the Cardinals, despite getting a home run from Lucas Duda, and the Yankees blew several opportunities against the Twins in an eventual 4-2 defeat.
Recco then bounced around the rest of baseball and discussed a little NBA Summer League.