Bronx Residents Plagued By Unwanted, Dangerous Fireworks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — July Fourth is long gone, but some people in the Bronx say they’re forced to relive it every single night.

It may look and sound like Independence Day, but it’s not.

“It’s almost like a war zone,” Morris Park resident Cynthia Rodriguez said. “You’re afraid to go near your windows.”

“Every single night sounds like bombs going off,” neighbor Carol Fleming said.

Neighbors near Rhinelander Avenue say from Memorial Day up until now, the loud booms and dangerous sparks continue.

Robert Cambria of the Morris Park Community Association patrol says it happens every night between 8:30 and 12:30 or so.

People say the fireworks are coming from all over the neighborhood. Spent wrappers and rocket shells can be seen strewn about block after block.

“God forbid something flammable ignites, like one of those canopies. It can happen, it’s happened before in other neighborhoods,” Rodriguez said.

Just last month, nine people were injured and six homes were damaged in the Parkchester section of the Bronx when authorities say three men were play-fighting with fireworks in their backyard.

The three men were arrested on multiple charges including arson and illegal possession of fireworks.

In Morris Park, people say they’ve called 311 and 911 for help.

The NYPD says from January 1st to July 5th of this year, officers have seized illegal fireworks more than 500 times, made more than 80 arrests, and given out almost 200 tickets.

Neighbors hope to see the same consequences in their area.

“It should be done already, it should stop already,” Cambria said. “If they’re gonna keep doing it they should be arrested and go to jail.”

CBS2 reports that people in Throggs Neck say they are also dealing with the same situation.