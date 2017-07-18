Body Of Tied-Up 70-Year-Old Woman Found In Brooklyn Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a Brooklyn woman.
Noreen Mulzac, 70, was found dead in the bedroom of her Flatlands 3rd Street home in Canarsie shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The discovery was made by her daughter’s boyfriend.
Mulzac’s legs were reportedly bound, CBS2 reported.
“I knew Noreen, she was a nurse. She worked at a hospital. I knew her son and her daughter and it’s sad that she died,” neighbor Tamell Halloway said.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of Mulzac’s death.
No arrests have been made.