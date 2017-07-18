Caught On Video: Burglary Suspect Stumbles But Ultimately Steals Bronx Woman’s Wallet

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A persistent burglar got creative to steal a wallet.
The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
It happened on July 4 at 6:40 a.m. on McClellan Street and Sherman Avenue in the Bronx.
The suspect used an office chair, a cement block and wooden drawer to scale the side of the building.
The chair kept rolling out from underneath him, sending him stumbling, but he didn’t quit.
Ultimately he reached into a window and snatched a woman’s wallet, police said.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.