Have You Seen Mary? Police Seek Missing Brooklyn Grandmother

July 18, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Missing person

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Police Department wants your help finding a missing elderly woman.

Mary Joyce-Bonsignore, 88, was last seen Monday morning in front of her home on 19th Avenue in Bath Beach, Brooklyn.

Mary Joyce-Bonsignore (credit: Connor Coyne/NYPD)

She was wearing a straw hat, blue pants, a red and white and shirt, brown slippers and a silver identification bracelet.

Anyone who has spotted Mary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. You can also submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.

