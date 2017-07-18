Have You Seen Mary? Police Seek Missing Brooklyn Grandmother

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Police Department wants your help finding a missing elderly woman.
Mary Joyce-Bonsignore, 88, was last seen Monday morning in front of her home on 19th Avenue in Bath Beach, Brooklyn.
She was wearing a straw hat, blue pants, a red and white and shirt, brown slippers and a silver identification bracelet.
Anyone who has spotted Mary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. You can also submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.
All calls are confidential.