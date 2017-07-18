CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines Tuesday 7/18

July 18, 2017 4:30 AM
Weather, Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu 7day auto81 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines Tuesday 7/18

(Credit: CBS2)

Good morning everyone!

nu tu skycast 3d today21 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines Tuesday 7/18

(Credit: CBS2)

The storms from last night are gone but get ready for round two. Waking up this morning skies are mostly cloudy with some patchy but locally dense fog with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. As the day goes on expect some clearing leading way to partly cloudy skies with temperatures maxing out in the 80s. There is a chance for some storms as you get into the afternoon hours with the threat mainly N&W so make sure you keep your umbrella handy.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup9 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines Tuesday 7/18

(Credit: CBS2)

As you move into the rest of the week expect much of the same conditions as the chances for wet weather will linger until Friday where we look to be set up for another nice weekend. Have a wonderful day!

 

