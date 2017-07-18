Schmeelk: Knicks’ New Management Now Has To Back Up Strong Words

By John Schmeelk

The Knicks’ press conference on Monday introducing new general manager Scott Perry went about as well as it possibly could have.

The powers that be said a lot of smart things and it appears their general approach, plan, and strategy for the future are sound. Fans of this downtrodden franchise should have some hope.

Before reading the rest of this column please keep this caveat in mind: Monday was only words. The Knicks have won press conferences before. Donnie Walsh’s presser seemed like it brought much needed competence to the Garden. We know how that ended. Phil Jackson’s opening meeting with the media was a virtual celebration. Knicks fans have been down this road before. As Perry said himself, printing out placards with mottos on them is easy. It is what happens next that is the most important thing.

(Now back to our regularly scheduled column)

Here are the three major points team president Steve Mills and Perry made that should interest Knicks fans:

The most important thing that Mills said was that the Knicks will depend on the young players and future draft picks to create a winner. He added that strategy might take longer but he thought fans were ready for it. He said in his opening statement the Knicks were “rebuilding.” He indicated he will judge the team based on how the young players develop, not necessarily on wins and losses. In other words, there will be no mandate to “win now.” They won’t be desperate to go get the seventh or eighth seed in the East. The Knicks haven’t tried this strategy when they’ve had all their picks. It’s refreshing and the right thing to do.

If the Knicks have the wherewithal and patience to stick to that plan, and draft the right players (the tough part), they will finally be going about this thing the right way. It’s not an easy path, and it offers no guarantees, but the Knicks’ current state dictates that it gives them the best chance of success moving forward.

That’s not to say that free agency won’t help. It’s just more important to create a young core first and then complement it later with veterans. Once the team is on its way with homegrown players as a solid base, that’s when veterans would be more likely to come play for the Knicks. The team would be improving, it would have (in theory) a consistent roster and ways of playing. It’s the right way to do things. Whether or not they are competent enough to pull it off remains to be seen.

Mills and Perry declined to say a whole lot about Carmelo Anthony except for one thing: Mills unequivocally said they would not buy out his contract. He will either get traded or play in New York this season. When trying to generate as large of a return as possible, this is the right way to go about things. We’ll call it the “opposite of Phil Jackson” approach.

Mills and Perry said if they can find a trade that works for both Anthony and the Knicks they will “look at it.” They also indicated they are open to having Anthony on the team and that they will attempt to build a team by developing young players, regardless if Anthony is part of the equation or not. This is the precise stance the Knicks should take to try to eliminate the idea that they are desperate to move Melo, which would depress the quality of trade offers coming in.

In truth, keeping Anthony on for one more year is far more preferable to trading him for a package that brings back large contracts and few assets. The Knicks can still develop young players while he is here. He would just be along for the ride. Perry and Mills could also explore more trade options up until the deadline.

Anthony is loved in the locker room and would not be a disturbance. He might take some touches and shots away from Kristaps Porzingis, but it wouldn’t be a debilitating road block to the team’s progress. The worst thing about him sticking around might be the fact he could help the Knicks win too many games, which would hurt their draft position next June.

The only way the Knicks should reconsider a buyout is if they get to the deadline and they still can’t find a destination for Anthony. If he is willing to waive the fifth year of his contract, a buyout would make sense for both sides. Mills said there is no timetable on an Anthony trade, which means the Knicks are willing to be patient until they get the right deal. It’s a responsible approach.

The final major takeaway came not from the press conference but from an interview Perry did later in the day on ESPN Radio. He said that Mills would have the final word on all decisions. Perry will have free reign to evaluate the entire basketball operations department and make whatever recommendations he wants to Mills. They will then discuss them, but Mills will have final say on what the organization does. That caveat is likely what made David Griffin remove his name from consideration for the job.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone. Mills is the president of basketball operations and Perry works for him as GM. This is how the hierarchy in organizations throughout the NBA works. It will simply be a matter of how much Mills listens to Perry and his ideas, suggestions, and recommendations. We will never have any idea exactly how that process unfolds, but both men presented a united front on Monday. They seem very willing and happy to work in tandem. The proof will be in the pudding.

The Knicks seem to be on the right path. They want to build a long-term winner with young players and future draft picks. They have the right idea but do they have the patience to pull it off? Owner James Dolan certainly trusts Mills enough to keep him in the position of president long enough to execute it. Can they? Monday was just words. Now the tough part starts.

Some other notes from the presser that are less important:

Knicks said they will become a “defense-first” team. We’ve heard this before. We’ll see if Jeff Hornacek can put a philosophy in place to make it happen, and if the players are good enough on that end to execute it. I would not hold my breath? Is Kurt Rambis still in charge of the defense?

Mills said he was completely onboard with the Frank Ntilikina pick and would have done the same thing if it was his decision. It was the only smart thing to say, so take it however you want. Mills and Perry also said they want a veteran point guard to mentor him. There aren’t many available and the Knicks lack cap space to sign one.

Similarly, Perry said he liked the Tim Hardaway move from afar while in Sacramento. It was the only smart thing to say, so, again, take it with a grain of salt. Mills did say he had Hardaway targeted early in free agency and he was his first call after midnight when the negotiation period started. Mills also said he felt that Hardaway can be a starting point guard and those generally go for up to $18 million per year. In an interview with Mike Francesa, Perry added he believes Hardaway can take another jump this season, which would make the contract worthwhile.

Mills and Perry both emphasized player development and a consistency throughout the organization, from the front office to the coaching staff and down to the players. After years of reports of different directions coming from different people under Jackson that type of unity is important.

