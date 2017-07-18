Driver Sought In Washington Heights Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who police said struck a pedestrian in Washington Heights Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at West 155th Street and Riverside Drive.

Police say officers had tried pulling the driver over for a traffic violation just ten blocks earlier when the pedestrian was hit while crossing the street.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition with a fractured elbow.

Police say witness statements, cameras and the officers trying to stop the vehicle initially all helped to get the account of what the car looks like and now police are looking for a silver or gray BMW X5, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

One neighbor described what he saw and said Riverside Drive is a speedway.

“Every cross road was blocked off and the car, like cars from different directions were just like, traffic everywhere and cars were turning around to just make way. But, yeah, it was just hectic,” said Dimitrius Whitney. “It’s vicious. Drivers are really just driving careless, speeding, outrageous momentums and I really feel like they should switch it up out here because it’s dangerous.”

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.