Airbnb Hosts Accuse NYC Of Colluding With Opposition Group To Spy On Rental Properties

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Airbnb hosts in New York City are claiming an opposition group is going undercover to rent their properties and report any violations to the city.

The Nation Action Network says the city is colluding with the group Share Better to aggressively check out hosts’ arrangements.

“Our homes are under attack. We stand up, we fight back!” the group chanted during a rally Wednesday at City Hall.

“After having to evict three professional deadbeat tenants, who together still owe me in access of $30,000 in uncollectable judgements, I began sharing my home,” host Joy Williams, of Harlem, said.

“I turned to my home – I have a two-family home in Queens – and I put it on the Airbnb platform so I can earn extra income and take care of my medical expenses,” host Lee Thomas, who suffers from cancer, said.

Alexander Schnell, with New York City’s office of Special Enforcement, tells 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa there are no undercover operations, but added the city does look into any tips it receives, including those provided by Share Better.

New York State has some of the nation’s toughest restrictions on Airbnb. Last October, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a measure authorizing fines of up to $1,000 for many short-term rentals. The measure applies to rentals of less than 30 days when the owner or tenant is not present.