Happenings July 20

Making Pour Decisions

Still ordering Bud Lights at the bar? We’re here to tell you that it’s, frankly, embarrassing.

Expand your palate at Good Beer, Edible Manhattan’s ninth annual gathering of the best brews (and mighty delicious food to go with it). From local favorites like the Brooklyn Brewery and Blue Point Brewing Co. to Porterhouse Brewing Company, Ireland’s largest independent brewery, you’ll be wowed by the selection.

Tickets range from $45 to $75 to sample all the food and adult beverages your heart desires. Good Beer’s good time kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. at 28 Liberty St. in the Financial District. Cheers!

His Dudeness, Duder, El Duderino

You know how you stopped saying “dude” a decade ago? Well, you’re about to make up for a lot of lost time.

Nighthawk Cinema is hosting 4/20 in July with their Dude Double Feature, presenting Dude, Where’s My Car and The Big Lebowski on 35mm back-to-back for the ultimate chill time.

All in keeping with the evening’s theme, food and drink specials will include White Russians and risotto balls. Some lucky audience members will even go home with vintage copies of High Times.

Movie night begins at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets are just $20, which will have you saying “sweet”….”dude.”

About to Eat Jollof This

Throw your diet out the window because this weekend is all about jollof.

You might be asking yourself: “What the heck is jollof?”

Well, it’s a popular West-African rice dish served in a million different ways: plain, spicy, with meats, with vegetables, you name it.

Stuff your belly full with as many variations as you can at the NYC Jollof Festival on Sunday, located at 26 Bridge St. in Brooklyn.

Tickets can be purchased for $20. There is parking nearby, but you’re probably better off biking, taking the subway, or good old-fashioned walking (you’ll need the calories burned anyway). There will be two sections for the event: 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.