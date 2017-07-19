Madonna’s Personal Items Pulled From Online Auction, Including Letter From Tupac Shakur

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An online auction went live Wednesday, selling items once owned by music superstars, including Madonna.

But the Material Girl is not happy and has gone to court to pull certain things from the auction.

If you’re a Madonna fan, you can bid on more than 100 items in the Rock and Roll Pop Culture Auction, including a pair of earrings she wore to the Oscars with Michael Jackson.

Peter Siegel, who’s running the auction, said the person selling the stuff has known Madonna for decades.

“She was Madonna’s art curator. They were very good friends for 20 plus years,” he told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu. “She has a very good history with Madonna. I guess they had a falling out.”

In fact, Madonna was able to get a temporary restraining order, forcing the auction house to pull more than 20 items from the sale.

“Madonna is saying that this person should have had these items in the first place and she was totally blindsided by it,” Suzanne Rozdeba, of “In Touch,” said.

But Siegel said everything for sale is legally owned by the seller.

Among the items pulled was an intimate letter from Madonna’s ex-boyfriend and late rapper Tupac Shakur.

“Tupac was saying he couldn’t be with Madonna because she was white,” Rozdeba said. “According to this letter, because it was affect his audience.”

Also pulled were a pair of Madonna’s underwear, which she had sent to Tupac was he was in jail, and a brush.

“The brush still had strands of hair in it, and she was furious about this, because she says that DNA could be extracted from the hair,” Rozdeba said.

The auction isn’t just for Madonna fans. There are more than 800 items from some of the biggest stars, like costumes worn by Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj. You’ll also find Michael Jackson’s signed fedora, Elvis Presley’s signed shoes, handwritten lyrics by Bruce Springsteen for his son “Jungle Land,” and even a Beatles gold record.

Siegel is fighting the restraining order on Madonna’s items and hopes to soon be able to add them to the auction.

Experts say the letter to Madonna could go for as much as half a million dollars.

The online auction runs through July 28.