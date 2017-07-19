President Trump Chides Republican Senators Over Health Care Fight

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Trump had lunch with Republican senators Wednesday, complete with strong words and a demand that they send him a new and improved health care bill.

Right now, the votes just aren’t there as the Senate tries to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

It fell apart, and the same thing happened to a plan to repeal now and replace later. And now, just proceeding on legislation requires a vote that Republicans might not have.

“For seven years you promised the American people that you would repeal Obamacare,” Trump said Wednesday. “People are hurting, inaction is not an option, and frankly I don’t think we should leave town unless we have a health insurance plan, unless we can give our people great health care.”

The president scolded GOP senators at the White House for their failure to pass a long sought after health care bill.

“The people of this country need more than a repeal,” Trump said. “They need a repeal and a replace.”

After failing to get enough support on two versions of a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, then suggesting a repeal only, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans a vote next week.

“We could have a vote on either,” the senior senator from Kentucky said.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, McConnell first needs a vote to proceed to debate, and it’s not clear where that stands.

Democrats say they are willing to work with Republicans, but not with their present plan.

“Repealing the health care law without any replacement is even worse,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “It would cause our health care system to implode, creating chaos. Millions more would lose insurance, and for millions more than that, coverage would be diminished. All of that even worse than under the Republican bill.”

In the meantime, the president is making it clear to senators that he means business. On Wednesday, he pressured one Republican lawmaker who hasn’t supported the legislation — Senator Dean Heller (R-NV).

“This was the one we were worried about,” Trump said. “You weren’t there. But you’re gonna be. You’re gonna be. Look, he wants to remain a senator, doesn’t he? And I think the people of your state which I know very well, I think they’re gonna appreciate what you hopefully will do.”

Heller could face a primary in his state from some outraged Republicans, but he’s also been pressured to stand firm against the bill — a sign of just how tough the debate has been on senators, who do of course want to keep their jobs.