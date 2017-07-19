7/19 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines

Good Morning New York City,

As we wake up this morning a warm and humid air mass will give way to low level fog. Morning temperatures are showing mid-seventies with dew point temperatures just as high.

As the morning fog lifts temperatures will be able to increase into the lower to mid nineties by the afternoon, and the dew point temperatures will remain consistent with those in the mid-seventies we saw this morning.

The combination of hot temperatures and high dew points will call for a heat index to peak in the mid nineties and bring about a twenty percent chance of pop up showers and thunderstorm activity. Winds will be blowing from the South West between 5 – 10 mph and will bring warm moist air into the city.

For the majority of the day sky conditions will show plenty of sunshine, but we will monitor for the chance of a late afternoon stray storm. Make sure to bring your umbrella on your commute to remain on the safe side.