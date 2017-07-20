7/20 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

The Heat Is On: Heat Advisory Remains In Effect | Watch: Latest Forecast | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

July 20, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re gearing up for yet another hazy, hot, and humid afternoon with feels like temps in the upper 90’s to nearly 100°! Stay cool out there.

A cluster of storms will swing through this evening from northwest to southeast with the strongest of storms just off to our north. These storms may be accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rain, so do be mindful of that. It looks like these storms will exit by the early overnight hours, so the remainder of the night looks quiet. Temps will only fall into the upper 70’s once again.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90’s. This, of course, would make it our third consecutive 90+° day and, further, our third heat wave of the year thus far.

As for Saturday, much of the daylight hours look to stay dry, but late in the day and into the evening, we’re anticipating a round of showers and storms. Highs that day will be in the mid 80’s.

