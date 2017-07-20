Beyoncé Fans Upset Over Her Wax Museum Figure

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Madame Tussauds New York recently announced on Twitter that they brought back Queen Bey, and it’s got the Beyhive buzzing.

The museum posted a picture last week asking fans to come visit Beyonce’s wax figure before the pop star leaves in September.

@Beyonce is back and "Running the 🌎" here in @nycwax! Be sure to come by and see her before she leaves in September! #FamousFun pic.twitter.com/y7L1x5KtqS — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) July 12, 2017

But many fans are not “Crazy in Love,” saying the wax figure looks nothing like her — from her skin tone to her lips.

“Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé,” fan Michelle Lee tweeted.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Some thought the wax figure resembled other celebrities.

“Seriously thought that was supposed to be Shakira,” another fan tweeted.

Seriously thought that was supposed to be Shakira — BCC (@ByCommonConsent) July 19, 2017

“Is this Lindsay Lohan?” another person tweeted.

Is this Lindsay Lohan? — VzA (@ValerieComplex) July 19, 2017

Here’s a look at previous wax figures of Beyonce.

In a statement Madame Tussauds said, “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures.”