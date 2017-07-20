Beyoncé Fans Upset Over Her Wax Museum Figure

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Madame Tussauds New York recently announced on Twitter that they brought back Queen Bey, and it’s got the Beyhive buzzing.
The museum posted a picture last week asking fans to come visit Beyonce’s wax figure before the pop star leaves in September.
But many fans are not “Crazy in Love,” saying the wax figure looks nothing like her — from her skin tone to her lips.
“Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé,” fan Michelle Lee tweeted.
Some thought the wax figure resembled other celebrities.
“Seriously thought that was supposed to be Shakira,” another fan tweeted.
“Is this Lindsay Lohan?” another person tweeted.
Here’s a look at previous wax figures of Beyonce.
In a statement Madame Tussauds said, “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures.”