Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: July 20, 2017

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” was a good one.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys started the show with a serious debate about the struggling Yankees and then bounced around the world of sports as only they can.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!