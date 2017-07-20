BREAKING: Police Search For Escaped Prisoner On Staten Island | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

VIDEO: Garbage Can Versus Machete In NYC Street Fight

July 20, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: street fight, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a wild fight Wednesday morning on the Upper West Side.

The two-minute video, which was posted on Twitter, shows two men squaring off on the street.

One man was armed with a machete, while the other used a city garbage can as his weapon.

At one point, the machete-wielding man throws his blade at the other man, who in return hurls the trash can.

The two men eventually started trading blows and throwing bottles at each other.

Eventually, the man with the machete drove off in a car but then came back and was pulled over by police and taken into custody.

It is unclear what prompted the fight.

