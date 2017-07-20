Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dead At Age 41

Death Being Investigated As Suicide On What Would Have Been Friend Chris Cornell's 53rd Birthday July 20, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.

Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs during CBS RADIO’s two-night “SPF” concert at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 19, 2017. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )

His death is being investigated as a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Bennington died on what would have been his friend Chris Cornell‘s 53rd birthday. The Soundgarden singer hanged himself in May.

The group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.

Bennington, who sported piercings and tattoos, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch