Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dead At Age 41

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.
His death is being investigated as a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Bennington died on what would have been his friend Chris Cornell‘s 53rd birthday. The Soundgarden singer hanged himself in May.
The group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.
Bennington, who sported piercings and tattoos, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.
