Mets Beat Cardinals On Reyes’ Walk-Off Infield Single

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Cardinals pitcher Trevor Rosenthal was late covering first base on a two-out grounder by Jose Reyes that turned into a game-winning single in the ninth inning, lifting the Mets over St. Louis 3-2 Thursday at Citi Field.

A leadoff walk and T.J. Rivera’s single put runners on the corners with two outs. Reyes then hit a grounder up the first base line, and Matt Carpenter fielded it cleanly well behind the bag. Rosenthal (2-4) was slow to leave the mound, and the speedy Reyes easily beat him to the base with a headfirst dive.

MORE: Bruce: Mets Would Be ‘Crazy’ Not To Trade Me

Carpenter never even made a throw. Rosenthal hurdled Reyes as they crossed paths.

Reyes’ fourth career walk-off RBI gave the Mets a split of the four-game series.

Addison Reed (1-2) pitched a perfect ninth. Seth Lugo worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five and walking one.

Lucas Duda and Wilmer Flores each hit solo homers for the Mets, who improved to 43-50 on the season.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)