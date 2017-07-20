WATCH: Man Throws Brick Through Glass Window In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say went on a vandalism spree in Midtown last week.
Early on the morning of Friday, July 14, a man was seen on camera throwing a brick at the window of a building at 240 West 55th Street.
The same man was seen throwing objects through glass doors and windows at eight locations in the same neighborhood.
The suspect has been described as a male, between 25 and 35-years-old, he is approximately 5’10” with dark hair, a beard, light t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
