WATCH: Man Throws Brick Through Glass Window In Midtown

July 20, 2017 9:33 PM
Filed Under: 55th Street, Crime Stoppers, Midtown, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say went on a vandalism spree in Midtown last week.

Early on the morning of Friday, July 14, a man was seen on camera throwing a brick at the window of a building at 240 West 55th Street.

The same man was seen throwing objects through glass doors and windows at eight locations in the same neighborhood.

The suspect has been described as a male, between 25 and 35-years-old, he is approximately 5’10” with dark hair, a beard, light t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch