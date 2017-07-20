OJ Simpson To Appear Before Nevada Parole Board

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — O.J. Simpson will go before a Nevada parole board to ask for an early release from prison on Thursday.

The former NFL star and actor has served almost nine years of a 33-year sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery.

In 2007, grainy surveillance video from a Las Vegas casino showed Simpson leaving a sports memorabilia dealer’s hotel room and heading back into the national spotlight.

Tom Riccio arranged a meeting with dealers who had items apparently stolen from Simpson. He made an audio recording of the confrontation, parts of which was later played in court.

“You think you can steal my s–t and sell it? Don’t let nobody outta here,” Simpson is heard saying in the recording.

Many think Simpson’s words played a key role in his kidnapping conviction.

“And then the guys with the pillowcases pulled out guns and turned it into an armed robbery and that’s why he’s in jail today,” Riccio said.

Riccio was given immunity and testified for the prosecution.

The Nevada jury found Simpson guilty of kidnapping and armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to a minimum nine years in prison.

“I just wish I had never gone to that room, I wish I didn’t. I wish I had just said, ‘keep it’ and not worry about it,” Simpson said at his parole hearing on the lesser charges four years ago.

The parole board ruled in Simpson’s favor that day, but he wasn’t released because he was ordered to serve consecutive terms for assault with a deadly weapon.

Former federal prosecutor Michael J. Wildes says deciding whether to grant Simpson parole will likely present greater challenges for the board than most cases it considers.

“Parole is not a right it’s a privilege,” said Wildes. “Public sentiment is not on Mr. Simpson’s side. Society does not trust him. He lost his trust with his fans, he lost his trust with America.”

Simpson hopes to earn back that trust, starting with the members of the parole board.

The parole board is not allowed to consider Simpson’s murder trial in making its recommendations.

It will take into consideration such things as Simpson’s age, the crimes involved, and his behavior while in prison.

If he is granted parole, Simpson could be released from prison in October.