Report: Derrick Rose, Cavaliers In ‘Serious’ Contract Talks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Derrick Rose might soon have a new team.

The free agent point guard is in “serious talks” with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a one-year contract, ESPN reported Thursday.

Derrick Rose is in serious talks with the Cavs on a 1-year deal, sources tell @wojespn and me. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 20, 2017

Rose, 28, spent last season with the Knicks after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bulls. In 64 games, the former MVP averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists per game. His season was cut short in April by a torn meniscus in his left knee.

It was a strange year for Rose. He missed much of training camp because he was on trial in a civil rape lawsuit, a case he won. In January, he didn’t show up for a home game and failed to inform the team of his whereabouts. It turned out he had flown to his hometown of Chicago, claiming he needed to be with his mother.

The Cavs already have four-time All-Star Kyrie Irving at point guard. Signing Rose would either be done to provide depth behind Irving or allow Irving to play off the ball more. Earlier this month, Cleveland signed another former Knicks point guard, Jose Calderon, who was sent to Chicago last year in the Rose trade.

Rose has drawn interest this offseason from Minnesota, Milwaukee and the Clippers. According to reports, the Knicks also were initially open to the idea of re-signing Rose but have since backed off.