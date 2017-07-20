Bullying More Likely To Happen On Instagram Than Other Platforms; Survey Finds

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Social media users have their pick when it comes to different platforms, there’s everything from Facebook to Twitter, to Instagram.

Instagram is what researchers say attracts the most bullies.

“People criticize me, some of my posts, but I ignore it,” one user said.

The study, conducted by a U.K. anti-bullying charity looked at 10,000 people from 12 to 20-years-old.

“In my opinion, Instagram does have more bullying than Facebook,” Raphael Ferreira said.

Forty-two percent said they’ve been bullied on Instagram. Thirty-seven percent said they’ve experienced it on Facebook. Only some reported issues with Snapchat or YouTube.

“According to this survey, Instagram is the number one place for bullying,” parenting expert Erika Katz said, “I believe that’s because that’s what the kids are on. They’re all using Instagram.”

Brand guru Adam Hanft said online bullying on platforms such as Instagram could result in social media sites being subject to legislation on how to deal with online harassment and bullies.

“Instagram could say we are working on technologies to address it. It can’t happen overnight,” he said, “The technology in its basic form is there.”

Hanft said it’s possible that technology known as ‘artificial intelligence’ could someday automatically delete nasty comments connected to photos.

Then again, Hanft said, there’s the First Amendment, and it’s almost always a gray area.

Katz has some tips.

“I always tell my kids delete, block, and don’t engage,” she said, “Remember bullies want a reaction from you. So if you don’t give it to them they will move on to someone else.”

Lyss Stern with DivaMoms.com said she goes through her kids phones at least once a day.

“The hardest part I find is Snapchat because things disappear so quickly, but I need to know what they’re doing, and they’re friends are doing,” Stern said.

Stern also said maybe we all need to develop a thicker skin to be able to handle what’s to come, as social media isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.