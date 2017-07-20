Woman’s Body Found Inside Of Ex-Husband’s South Bronx Business

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman’s body was found wrapped in a blanket inside of her ex-husband’s South Bronx business.
Police say the woman had trauma to the head.
Sources told CBS2 the couple had a bitter divorce.
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, the woman’s daughter became worried and pinged her mother’s phone, locating it at 728 East 136th Street.
The 55-year-old woman was found dead, where her ex-husband has a business.
“I don’t know man, I mean honestly, I’m just like, I’m scared myself right now because it happened in the building where I work,” a man said. “I’ve been trying to know exactly what happened, they’ve been checking cameras inside our office.”
The man was being questioned on Thursday.
Detectives were looking at surveillance cameras from the surrounding area.