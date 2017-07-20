The Heat Is On: Heat Advisory Remains In Effect | Watch: Latest Forecast | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Escaped Parolee On The Loose On Staten Island

July 20, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An escaped parolee is on the loose on Staten Island.

Police are looking for 41-year-old Hector Calo who escaped the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Hector Calo

Police are searching for escaped parolee Hector Calo (credit: NYPD)

Calo had his hands cuffed behind his back when he ran out the back door of 283 St. Pauls Ave.

Calo was wearing his underwear and T-shirt when he ran off into a wooded area.

Police are actively searching the area near Van Duzer Street and St. Pauls Avenue in Stapleton.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch