They’re Back! ‘Descendants 2’ Cast Dishes On What’s It Like Being ‘Disney Royalty’

July 20, 2017 11:00 AM
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – They’re back!

Your favorite characters from “Descendants” are back for the sequel with bigger performances and bigger productions.

China Anne McClain, Cameron Boyce and Booboo Stewart joined Rebecca Granet on “The Trend” to discuss their upcoming roles in the Disney channel original movie, “Descendants 2.”

They dish about what it’s like to be Disney royalty, and China describes getting the call to play Uma.

“I was home in my pajamas, chilling – probably eating something,” she says. “And I started screaming with my family.”

They also talk about what sets the sequel apart from the original.

“I think the drama raises the stakes, and that sets the bar for where the action will go,” Booboo says.

And don’t forget about the sword fighting.

You can watch “Descendants 2” this Friday at 8 p.m.

