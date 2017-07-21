Best Ways To Celebrate National Ice Cream Month In NY

By Carly Petrone

Hooray! It’s National Ice Cream Month and that means it’s time to grab a spoon and start testing out your favorite flavors (and trying new ones). From an ice cream-themed storytelling show to beer-infused ice cream, here are five ways to celebrate in NYC.

Neuhaus

500 Madison Ave.

New York, NY

(212) 644-4490

www.neuhauschocolate.com

Those of you who are familiar with Neuhaus, the luxury Belgian chocolatier, will be happy to know that they are celebrating National Ice Cream month at their Madison Avenue location. Stop in to taste their exclusive flavors that range from Mexican Vanilla and Pistachio to Salted Caramel and Gianduja. They’re also serving up limited edition seasonal flavors like Peppermint Chocolate Chip and Coconut. Grab a Belgian Waffle cone ($6 extra) to make the ultimate sundae base, which also includes rich melted chocolate, chopped nuts, tiny fruit pieces, and crushed speculoos. Now that’s a delicious way to cool off in this summer heat!

Tipsy Scoop + Our Name Is Farm

Lantern Hall

52 Harrison Place

Brooklyn, NY 11237

www.tipsyscoop.com

Tipsy Scoop is teaming up with Our Name Is Farm to bring beer-infused sorbets and ice creams to Lantern Hall on July 19. This Brooklyn hot spot will be serving up four fun flavors from Gun Hill Brewing Company, Jacks Abby Craft Lagers, Stillwater Artisanal Ales, and King County Brewers Collective. Test out Mosaic Creamsicle (pineapple, orange, and mango puree infused with Gun Hill Brewing’s Mosaic), Happy Hour (Jack’s Abby House Lager blended with Tipsy Scoop’s house pub mix of crushed peanuts, salty pretzels, and toffee bits), Salty Pretzels On Fleek (chocolate ice cream infused with Stillwater On Fleed Imperial Stout and blended with salty pretzel bits), and She’s A Maniac (honey-lemon sorbet infused with KCBC Janiak Maniac pilsner). Grab an $8 flight or stop in for happy hour from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and get $2 off.

L’Appart at Le District

225 Liberty St.

New York, NY

(212) 981-8588

www.lappartnyc.com

All hail avocado ice cream! Yep, you read that correctly. L’Appart at Le District is taking the popular veggie and turning it into a beautiful dessert. Dive into a rich bowl of Avocado Lime ice cream that’s made with a mixture of avocado, milk, salt, sugar, and lime cells. This Michelin-starred French restaurant is also offering more enticing flavors like Strawberry with fennel and dill as well as Peach with basil and burrata. Pass the spoon please!

Yum’s The Word

(credit: Yum’s The Word)Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 505-3474

www.yumsthewordshow.com

Love storytelling? Love ice cream? Then make your way to Le Poisson Rouge on July 26th because funny lady Robin Gelfenbien is hosting her hilariously delicious Yum’s The Word storytelling show. This month’s guests include Michelle Buteau (Key & Peele), Josh Johnson (Just for Laughs), Sam Dingman (The Moth Radio Hour), and Vanessa Golenia (The Moth). Listen as these engaging people share personal stories based on this month’s theme, “31 Flavors.” Then stick around for Robin’s homemade ice cream cake because all of her crazy cakes are based on suggestions from audience members celebrating their birthday this month (think crushed Oreos, donuts, and your favorite Ample Hills concoction). It’s the perfect way to celebrate National Ice Cream Month! Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show and event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Ai Fiori

400 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10018

(212) 613-8660

www.langhamhotels.com

Pastry Chef Mari Gaube is taking the Affogato to another level over at Ai Fiori. You may just want to come in solely for this Italian dessert if you’re an espresso lover. It’s made simply with housemade vanilla gelato that’s then drowned in Amaro Ramazzotti and La Colombe espresso. It’s also served with two chocolate cocoa nib almond financiers to add a bit of crunch. Hurry and try this decadent dessert before the summer menu changes over!

