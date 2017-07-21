Cyclists Cross The Country For A Cure For Muscular Dystrophy

FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Frank Carbone’s energy is infectious.

Starting in Seattle and for the better part of two months, he led a group of cyclists across the country. CBS2’s Steve Overmyer caught up with him during a two-minute pit stop in Fort Lee before entering their final leg through New York City.

“We’re home!” Carbone said. “Fifty-four days on the road!”

They did it for those fighting a form of muscular dystrophy known as FSHD, like the creator of the foundation, Chris Carrino.

If his name seems familiar, it’s with good reason. For the past 16 years, Carrino has been the voice of the Nets.

“I can’t tell you what it’s like to ride a bike 4,200 miles,” Carrino said. “I would love to tell you that, but my legs aren’t strong enough to do it.”

For 54 days, the crew made an epic journey across the nation — 4,200 miles, twice as long as the Tour de France. The riders ate on the run and slept where they could.

“In an Italian restaurant. Moved the dining table to the side and (slept) just right on the floor,” said Angelo Goutzinopoulos, one of the cyclists. “Oh, the craziest one was a rock-climbing place, right on the padding.”

The final day took them across the George Washington Bridge, through Manhattan and to the finish line — Carrino’s workplace in Brooklyn, the Barclays Center.

It was a grueling journey, but nothing compared to Carrino’s daily struggle with FSHD.

“If you want to change your life sometimes, there’s no remote control,” Carrino said. “You’ve got to get up and change the channel yourself.”

“When you say to yourself, this task looks impossible to overcome — just like with FSHD,” Carbone said. “Everybody says, ‘How are we going to find a cure, how are we going to find some way to help these people?’ Well, guess what. Nothing’s impossible.”

No cure has been found for muscular dystrophy, but progress is being made, which is why research projects need to be funded. If you’d like to donate to the Chris Carrino Foundation, visit ChrisCarrinoFoundation.org.