Stay Cool With NYC’s Best Instagram-Worthy Sweet Treats

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This summer, why not cool off with some treats that are taking over social media?

With a changing menu, the circus-inspired flavors at OddFellows Ice Cream in NoLIta features cotton candy, creamsicles, and other concession stand favorites like like caramel popcorn.

“I just checked Instagram ‘What’s the best place in New York City?’ and one Instagrammer said this place,” said a man who traveled all the way from Malaysia to check out the pop-up shop.

The $7.50 bite of nostalgia entices kids and adults alike.

PSA: Due to an electrical issue, our Soho Carnival pop up is closed until further notice.

Part of the draw is sharing the rotating creations with the world, so don’t be surprised to see people documenting their experience in the free photo booth and posting pictures online.

“Expect a line on the weekends, so get here early,” said co-owner Monhan Kumar.

Not far away in Little Italy, you’ll find Gelso & Grand and the foot-long Holy Cannoli. The decadent dessert also changes flavors throughout the season — up now cookie doughnut.

Despite it’s over-the-top appeal, most of the ingredients are homemade.

“I make every singe thing,” pastry chef Cat Schimenti said.

Hand rolled, and dipped in white and milk chocolate each over-sized treat is topped with sprinkles and packed with different flavored creams. Mixed in is cookie dough and on the other side doughnuts.

The one-pound treat is topped with more cream and more sweet treats and a smash-me sign is added as a finishing touch.

“Every cannoli gets a hammer, and that’s how your smash it,” Schimenti said.

For $20 it’s a dessert that can be shared by several people, or tackled by one if you’re up for the challenge.

It will be available in stores Monday.