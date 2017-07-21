Victim Of Long Island Road-Rage Incident: ‘I Should Have Been Dead’

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Ryan Mioducki, a 23-year-old road-rage victim, just returned home from the hospital, a wheelchair and walker at his side, praying he will be able to make it down the aisle at his November wedding.

“If you look at the car, I should have been dead,” Mioducki told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

His harrowing brush with death was caught on dash-cam video. Witnesses describe someone in a dark sedan speeding and swerving on William Floyd Parkway.

“So he’s weaving and endangering all of our lives, and I’m thinking this guy’s crazy,” said Mario Sagastume, a witness who recorded the incident.

“I said, ‘You’re going to kill somebody if you continue this,'” Mioducki said.

The driver’s reaction?

“He pulled over, and he got out of his car,” Mioducki said. “And that’s why I drove off. I drove off, and obviously he didn’t like that. He starts swerving towards me until the time finally came where I was shot off the road.”

Sagastume was first to the crash site where others soon assisted pulling the victim from the wreck. His right leg had snapped.

First responders spoke with the witness.

“The challenger followed him, burnt rubber and followed him and started to drive him off the road, little by little, driving him off the road,” Sagastume said in a video taken in front of the wrecked vehicle.

After a week in the hospital, Mioducki was released. The same day, the road-rage suspect — Robert Ferrera Jr., 19, of Ridge — turned himself in to police.

“If you’re the target of a road-rage incident, don’t escalate,” said Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini. “Don’t make eye contact with the person.”

“Do not get out of your car ever, even if someone is being a jerk on the road because it can escalate,” Sagastume said.

Added Mioducki: “Here we are. I mean, I’m stuck in this bed. I can’t even move on my own. I feel bad for my parents because I have to have them do everything for me.”

Mioducki’s father, William, said his son “didn’t do anything to deserve this.”

Mioducki is in traction and will be out of work for months. His parents are stunned that prosecutors are leveling only misdemeanor charges against the suspect and putting off his court appearance until Sept. 22.

CBS2 went to Ferrera’s home and left phone messages, but was unsuccessful reaching him.