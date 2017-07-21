NYPD: Suspect In Custody In Queens Knifepoint Sex Assaults

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year-old man is in custody in connection with a pair of knifepoint sex assaults at a park in Queens, police said Friday.

Charges are pending against the man, who police said was taken into custody Thursday.

Police said both incident happened earlier this week inside Colden Park, which also known Kissena Corridor Park.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, police said a 32-year-old woman was walking inside the park when the man walked up behind her, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The woman handed over $50 in cash, but that’s when police said he pulled her over to a trail in a wooded area and raped her. The woman went to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Then around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said a 17-year-old girl was walking in the park when the man approached, pulled out a knife and forced her into the woods. He then forced her to perform a sex act before fleeing, police said.

The girl walked to a local hospital, where the incident was reported.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.