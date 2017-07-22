Brazen Bandit Strikes Two Banks Within Ten Minutes In Queens, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on Saturday for a bank robber who police say struck twice within a span of ten minutes in Queens.

The NYPD released new surveillance images of the man they’re looking for.

After coming up short the first time, authorities say the man went right around the corner to try his luck again. The second time, he got what he came for.

Surveillance images from inside Queens County Savings Bank on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills shows the suspect — clad in a bright blue t-shirt — allegedly walking up to the teller’s counter around 9:35 Friday morning and passing the 64-year-old teller a note demanding money.

The woman refused to hand over a cent and the man left.

Just ten minutes later, surveillance images from inside a Capital One Bank right around the corner on 71st Avenue captures the same same suspect — in the same blue t-shirt — with the same alleged routine.

Cops say he once again walked up to the teller’s counter and passed the 24-year-old woman demanding money.

This time, the teller complied and the brazen bandit walked out with $214.

Some locals were relieved it wasn’t their bank he decided to target.

“I’m pretty glad he skipped the bank I go to,” Forest Hills resident Matthew Cladcutt tells CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “I stop by usually, believe it or not, Friday mornings.”

Many say the neighborhood typically feels safe, especially around rush hour — when the thief struck.

“It concerns you for the safety of people who work in the bank and people going around here,” resident Jeff Smith said.

The robbery has some bank customers double checking their accounts.

“It’s unfortunate it happened here with so many people constantly,” resident Michael Suarez said, “and I hope my money’s safe.”

Investigators say the suspect is believed to be about 5’1″ and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.