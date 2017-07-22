Red Bulls Extend Winning Streak With Victory Over United

July 22, 2017 8:11 PM
Filed Under: MLS, New York City Red Bulls

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Royer had a goal and an assist and the New York Red Bulls beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday.

New York (10-8-2) has won three consecutive road matches for the first time since 2013 and three in a row overall.

Royer took a pass from Felipe Martins near midfield and, after a few dribbles, blasted a shot from well outside the box just inside the left post in the 16th minute. Bradley Wright-Phillips took a long, arcing pass from Royer, shielded a defender with his left shoulder and rolled it off the outstretched arm of

Bobby Shuttleworth into the net in the 67th. lex Muyl capped the scoring in the 90th minute.

Luis Robles had four saves and his sixth shutout of the season/

Expansion Minnesota (5-12-4) is winless in its last four home games and has been shut out in four of 12 home matches this season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch