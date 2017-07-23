Man Pretended To Be Correction Officer As He Stole From Teen Girls, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Sunday for a suspect who claimed he was a correction officer as he stole items from people on the street in Harlem and in Jamaica, Queens.

The incidents happened between early May and this past Wednesday. The victims were all teenage girls or women, and police said the suspect sexually accosted one of them.

The thefts happened at the following times and locations:

• Around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, the suspect came up to a 14-year-old girl at 124th Street and Mount Morris Park West and told her he wanted to inspect her bag. The suspect handed over her bag – containing a cellphone charger and a video game console system worth about $400 – and he walked away with it, police said.

• Around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, the suspect came up to two girls, ages 13 and 15 – in front of 253 W. 125th St. and told them he was a correction officer and they were suspects in a past crime. The suspect had the girls follow him to 250 W. 127th St., where he took $23 from the older girl and a gold metal chain worth $500 from the older one, police said.

• Around 4:50 p.m. Friday, July 14, the suspect came up to an 18-year-old woman at 125th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard and told her he was a correction officer, police said. The suspect then made the woman follow him across the street, accosted her in a sexual manner, and took her wallet worth an estimated $157, police said. The woman was not injured.

• Around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, the suspect came up to a 13-year-old girl at Archer Avenue and 144th Street in Jamaica, Queens, and said he wanted to see her jewelry, police said. The girl handed over $17 and her jewelry – including a white metal ring worth about $600 – and the suspect walked off with it, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 30s or 40s, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Police have released a surveillance photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.