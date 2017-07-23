CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Long-Lost Purple Heart Medal Reunited With Late Recipient’s Family

July 23, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Central Nyack, Nyack, Purple Heart, Roger Stern, Sophia Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Purple Heart medal found lying in the dirt along a Rockland County, New York road several years ago has been reunited with the family of its late recipient.

No one knows exactly when the medal went missing, but it was found 12 years ago in Nyack.

The man who found it did not realize it was a Purple Heart medal, and kept it until a few weeks ago when it was given to the American Legion.

Making matters tougher, there is no registry for Purple Heart recipients. Although the medal had the name B.J. McNamara engraved on it, there were many men with the same name who served in World War II.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reports, with the help of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and a staff member, the medal was finally returned to the correct B.J. McNamara’s family.

b j mcnamara Long Lost Purple Heart Medal Reunited With Late Recipients Family

A Purple Heart medal awarded to Bernard J. McNamara was reunited at long last with his family Sunday. (credit: Office of US Senator Chuck Schumer)

“That’s very special,” Staff Sgt. Bernard McNamara’s daughter Catherine Birong said Sunday. “My dad was a very quiet, humble man. Having these medals given back to us is great.”

As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reports, Biron hadn’t seen her father’s Purple Heart since the 1960’s when her mother showed it to her young cousins.

“She pinned the medal on them and she told them ‘go out and play soldier’,” she said.

McNamara died in 1975. He received the medal after being shot and then captured and imprisoned by the Germans for 472 days

