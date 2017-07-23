New Video: Hunt Continues For Suspect Wanted In 4 Attempted Rapes In Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released new video of a man investigators say sexually assaulted four women within a span of four hours in Brooklyn.

With just minutes separating each attack, police say the man went from building to building following, threatening, and attacking each of his four victims.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, the women were all able to fight off the six-foot tall suspect, but police want to find him before he strikes again.

Cops: Suspect Tried To Rape Four Women Inside Of Four Hours In Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The newly released surveillance video shows the suspect walking down the street in Crown Heights as he swings around a black t-shirt. It was taken in the overnight hours of July 12th heading into July 13th.

Newly Released Surveillance Video

Police have already released several security tapes from that night, which show him checking over his shoulder and even wearing the same profane black t-shirt he’s seen twirling in the new footage.

Authorities say between the series of videos released, the man found his victims and understandably, residents are now on edge.

Crown Heights Residents On Edge As Search Continues For Sex Assault Suspect

“Whenever I come home I feel secure but now, I don’t feel secure anymore,” Crown Heights resident Ting Cai told CBS2 earlier this week.

Around 11:45 p.m. on July 12th, police say he followed a 22-year-old woman into her apartment building on Pacific Street, put his hand over her mouth, and pressed her against the wall before groping her and telling her he wanted to have sex.

He ran away when the victim managed to fight him off.

About an hour later, police say the same man followed a 29-year-old woman into her apartment by Saint Mark’s and New York Avenues, attacking her in the same way. That woman also fought back, and once again he fled.

But he didn’t stop there.

About an hour later police say he then followed yet another 22-year-old woman into her building and threatened to kill her if she didn’t keep quiet.

The woman kneed him in the groin and, once again, he ran away according to police.

Around 90 minutes later, police say he found his final victim. The suspect followed a 32-year-old woman into her building elevator and tried pulling her to the ground while covering her mouth, but the woman screamed, kicked, and punched until he ran out of the building.

“That scares me because I work late, I come home late, so I’m scared of coming home late because of that — living around here,” Crown Heights resident Mariyah Lewis said.

Wanted posters can now be found hanging up around the Crown Heights neighborhood as the women who live there stay alert.

“You never know, you can’t hide so you just have to be more aware and really, really keep looking back,” one woman said.

Police say none of the victims suffered any serious physical injuries.

The suspect has been described as a black male in his 20s, between 6’0″ and 6’2″ with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering, light blue jeans, a black baseball cap, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.