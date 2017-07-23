Suspect Sought For Robbing Chase Bank In Midtown East

July 23, 2017 11:08 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the lookout for a man they say robbed a bank in Midtown Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., cops say the man passed a note to a teller at a Chase Bank on 3rd Avenue near East 56th Street demanding money.

The teller handed over about $1,000 before the suspect took off.

The man is described as a 55-year-old black man who’s approximately 6’2″ and 200 pounds with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue Mets baseball hat, a red polo shirt, blue jeans, and white sneaker.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

