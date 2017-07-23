Tree Falls Onto D Train Tracks In Sunset Park, Brooklyn

July 23, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Sunset Park, Tree On Subway Tracks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Trains were snagged in Sunset Park, Brooklyn Sunday afternoon after a tree crashed down onto the D Train tracks.

Limbs from the tree fell onto the subway tracks near Ninth Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The D Train runs in an open-air trench in the area.

D and N trains were both subject to service changes while crews worked to cut and remove the tree branches. D trains were running express between 36th and 62nd streets.

The MTA advised commuters to allow additional travel time.

