Angelika Graswald Pleads Guilty To Criminally Negligent Homicide In Fiance’s Kayak Death

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman who claimed her fiancé was missing after his kayak overturned on the Hudson River has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, New York State Police said.

Angelika Graswald, 37, had been with the murder of her fiancé Vincent Viafore.

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, the two had a relationship that appeared to be full of love and happiness on Facebook, but authorities believed Graswald was responsible for Viafore’s death.

When Viafore’s disappeared, Graswald portrayed herself as the sole survivor of a tragic accident.

Graswald was pulled from the Hudson River after calling 911, saying her fiancé had vanished after both of their kayaks capsized off Cornwall-On-Hudson, in Orange County.

Graswald told police she called 911, then tried to help. She said she fell out of her own kayak and was later rescued by a boater.

Police became suspicious because Viafore, 46, was a good swimmer with a strong passion for water sports.

Prosecutors said she removed a drain plug from Viafore’s kayak, then delayed calling for help and pushed a floating paddle away from him as he struggled in 40-degree water.

Graswald allegedly told investigators she was happy to know he would die.

Prosecutors said Graswald was hoping to collect $250,000 in life insurance, but Graswald’s attorney claimed Viafore’s death was an accident.

During her guilty plea, Graswald admitted she caused Viafore’s death by removing the plug from his kayak, while knowing that the lock clip to his paddle was missing and that waters were dangerously cold.

Graswald faces up to four years in prison and could possibly be deported.

“While no outcome can compensate for the loss of a beloved son, brother, and uncle, this disposition will hopefully bring a measure of closure to the Viafore family,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “This plea ensures that the defendant will be held criminally liable for her actions. By pleading guilty the defendant has acknowledged that Vincent Viafore’s death was not simply a tragic accident, but the result of this defendant’s criminal conduct.”