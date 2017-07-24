Dramatic Video: Firefighters Revive Unresponsive Dog Using Tiny Oxygen Mask After House Fire

July 24, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Bakersfield Fire Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (1010 WINS) — Talk about a lucky dog!

Bakersfield Firefighter Matt Smith rescued an unresponsive shih tzu from a house fire and brought him back to life with a special animal oxygen mask.

The Bakersfield Fire Department stayed with the pup until he was finally able to stand up.

Jack, the shih tzu, got a special visit from the firefighter who saved him after being treated for burns to his paws and some respiratory tract injuries.

Video of the dramatic rescue, which was posted on the fire department’s Facebook page, has thousands of shares.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch