Dramatic Video: Firefighters Revive Unresponsive Dog Using Tiny Oxygen Mask After House Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (1010 WINS) — Talk about a lucky dog!
Bakersfield Firefighter Matt Smith rescued an unresponsive shih tzu from a house fire and brought him back to life with a special animal oxygen mask.
The Bakersfield Fire Department stayed with the pup until he was finally able to stand up.
Jack, the shih tzu, got a special visit from the firefighter who saved him after being treated for burns to his paws and some respiratory tract injuries.
Video of the dramatic rescue, which was posted on the fire department’s Facebook page, has thousands of shares.