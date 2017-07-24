Bay Ridge Residents At Odds Over Proposed Citi Bike Expansion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Big Apple plans to roll out the Citi Bike program to even more Brooklyn neighborhoods.

While some residents welcome it, others said it would take away much needed parking spaces, and even sidewalk portions.

As CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported, there are countless cars and bike riders making their way through Bay Ridge on summer nights.

Parking spots on the other hand are few and precious.

“When school’s out, you can park in front of a school after seven in the morning, during the school year it’s kind of a nightmare,” Seth Kavanagh said.

That’s why some residents aren’t on board with the possibility of Citi Bike coming to the neighborhood.

The bicycle renting program would mean taking away a parking spot or two, or sidewalk space to make room for the bike station.

Chris Shea is among those who hope it will happen.

“I think it’s a great program. it helps people get around the city at a low cost, and it’s healthy,” he said.

Bike advocate Erwin Figueroa is helping to lead the charge to get Citi Bike to Bay Ridge, and other neighborhoods.

He said a new petition signed by residents is gaining traction, and might push the city to consider Bay Ridge in the program’s upcoming expansion plans.

“Citi Bike is another alternative for them, instead of having to deal with all the delays and subways and buses that are happening right now in New York City,” he said.

Right now there are about 600 Citi Bike stations and 10,000 bikes across Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and Jersey City.

Figueroa said it’s only fair to give other neighborhoods a chance.

“It’s an equity issue,” he said.

While the program is set to expand in other parts of Brooklyn this year, Bay Ridge is waiting to see if it will start up in theirs.