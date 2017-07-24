CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Beckham Makes Trip To Visit 9-Year Old Battling Cancer In Texas

July 24, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Make-A-Wish, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Matt Citak, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr.

By Matt Citak

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a special trip to Texas over the weekend to visit a Jayro Ponce, a 9-year-old boy battling a rare form of cancer, according to ESPN.

Ponce has been diagnosed with a malignant rhabdoid tumor. He is receiving treatment and staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo, Texas, just a couple of miles away from Giants center Weston Richburg’s hometown of Bushland.

Earlier this year, Richburg visited Ponce, where he found out that Beckham was the boy’s favorite player. Last week, Richburg’s father made a request on social media to the star wide receiver, asking Beckham to help make Ponce’s wish come true.

Beckham came through and granted Ponce’s wish on Saturday, making a visit in coordination with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just five days after Richburg’s father plea, according to posts on Ponce’s “Team Jayro” Facebook page.

 

Beckham has worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in the past. The three-time Pro Bowler wore Make-A-Wish cleats during a game last season. The wide receiver is also known for going out of his way to spend time with kids before games.

Team Jayro shirts are available to raise money to help fund the family’s medical and travel expenses.

The Giants are scheduled to report to training camp on Thursday. While Beckham made some headlines over the summer by skipping the team’s Organized Team Activities, he is expected to report to camp on time.

