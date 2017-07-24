Best Places To Celebrate National Tequila Day In NY

By Carly Petrone

Ole, it’s National Tequila Day! Stop into one of these five places on July 24 and cheers to another hangover-worthy holiday.

Tacuba

802 9th Ave.

New York, NY

(212) 245-4500

tacubanyc.com

Celebrate National Tequila Day at Tacuba in Hell’s Kitchen. Chef Julian Medina is whipping up a special margarita as well as two delicious dishes for you to enjoy. Sip on the La Poderosa (tequila blanco, cantaloupe, sage, Demerara, 7-chiles rim) while biting into your choice of Tacos de Callo ($16) or Filete de Res ($35). The tacos are filled with tequila battered Baja style scallops along with chayote-truffle slaw and Habanero while the filet mignon is glazed with tequila as well as topped with 7 chiles-tequila sauce. Now that’s a meal that any tequila lover can appreciate.

Esther & Carol

341 Broome St.

New York, NY

(646) 355-1840

www.estherandcarolnyc.com

Stop into Esther & Carol for their signature Sage Against The Machine cocktail. This drink (normally $14) will be $2 off on Monday so make sure to take advantage of this national drinking holiday. It’s made with Celestial organic tequila blanco, Fruitlab hibiscus liqueur, pineapple, sage and lemon. If you’d rather have something with a bit of a kick, the Purple Rain is your go-to option. This Casamigos reposado-based drink is mixed with Aleppo and chipotle peppers, beet root, lime, grapefruit and agave. Cheers.

Tipsy Scoop

217 E. 26th St.

New York, NY 10010

(917) 388-2862

www.tipsyscoop.com

Get your spoons ready because not only is Tipsy Scoop opening its doors on Monday (it’s normally closed) but it’s also offering 200 customers a free scoop of their popular Tequila Mexican “Hot” Chocolate ice cream for National Tequila Day! Stop in anytime between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and enjoy this festive treat that’s made with Patron Incendio. You may want to get there early since this awesome deal is only available for the first 200 customers. Just don’t forget your ID!

Dos Caminos

475 West Broadway at Houston Street

New York, NY 10012

(212) 277-4300

www.doscaminos.com

Try something a little different this National Tequila Day with Dos Caminos’ Grilled Grapefruit Margarita. This refreshing cocktail is sure to please with fresh ingredients like Riazul Blanco Tequila, lime juice, agave nectar, and grapefruit juice. A skewered slice of grilled grapefruit tops this delicious drink off but it also pairs well with their chips and guacamole. Make sure to stick around because the restaurant will be giving out prizes throughout the evening. Click here for a list of all locations.

Davio’s Manhattan

447 Lexington Ave.

New York, NY 10017

(212) 661-4810

Davio’s Manhattan is serving up something this National Tequila Day. Guests can sip on their fruit forward Summer Sangria ($15) that’s a combination of berry infused tequila, crème de cassis, simple syrup, lemon juice and a splash of pinot noir at the top. It’s a great alternative to traditional sangria plus its vibrant red color makes it quite a show stopper. Can’t make it to their east side location? Davio’s is sharing this berry good cocktail recipe so you can make it at home:

Davio’s Summer Sangria

1.5 oz berry infused tequila

.5 oz Crème de Cassis

.5 oz simple syrup

.5 lemon juice

Top with pinot noir

Combine all ingredients. Shake vigorously and strain into an old-fashioned glass. Layer pinot noir on top.