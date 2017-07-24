Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Update Brings The Rain

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco was ready Monday with all the great sound from a jam-packed weekend in sports.
The “update maven” started things off by talking about the Yankees. A big series victory in Seattle to wrap up their long road trip has them feeling good heading into their upcoming series at home against Cincinnati.
The Mets, on the other hand, were unable to complete a sweep of visiting Oakland, which inspired Craig to wonder if the Amazins’ are perhaps the worst team in the league at closing out series.
Lastly, with the start of NFL training camps fast approaching, Jerry had plenty of sound from the Cowboys and Jerry Jones, which provided some good laughter.