Check Your Cupboards: Bush’s Beans Recalls Three Products Over Possibly Defective Cans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bush’s Beans is recalling certain 28-ounce cans of their baked beans due to a possible defect in some cans.
The company said some lots of their Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans are being recalled due to a potentially defective side seam on the cans.
There have been no illnesses reported in connection with the recall, the company said.
Anyone with any questions can call Bush’s customer relations at 1-800-597-3797 Monday through Friday 8a-5p Eastern. For more information including a detailed list of UPC codes covered by the recall, you can click here.