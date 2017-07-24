Check Your Cupboards: Bush’s Beans Recalls Three Products Over Possibly Defective Cans

July 24, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Bush's Beans, Recall
(credit: BushBeans.com)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bush’s Beans is recalling certain 28-ounce cans of their baked beans due to a possible defect in some cans.

The company said some lots of their Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans are being recalled due to a potentially defective side seam on the cans.

bushsrecall Check Your Cupboards: Bushs Beans Recalls Three Products Over Possibly Defective Cans

A list of products covered by the Bush’s Beans voluntary recall. (credit: bushbeans.com)

There have been no illnesses reported in connection with the recall, the company said.

Anyone with any questions can call Bush’s customer relations at 1-800-597-3797 Monday through Friday 8a-5p Eastern. For more information including a detailed list of UPC codes covered by the recall, you can click here.

