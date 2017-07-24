Jared Kushner To Speak To Senate Panel

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is scheduled to be interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.
The interview with the committee Monday is behind closed doors. According to a statement he submitted to the panel that was obtained by The Associated Press, Kushner says he had only four contacts with Russians during the campaign and transition and that none of them were improper.
“I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” Kushner said in the statement.
As CBS News reported, he also denied that Russians finance any of his private sector business.
Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Republican-led House is set to vote as early as Tuesday on a sweeping Russia sanctions package. It demands that Trump get permission from Congress before lifting such sanctions.
These now notorious meetings with a slew of Russians, which at first didn’t involve anyone from the Trump campaign until they did, become more and more intriguing by the day. The ever-changing explanations from Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, Jr. could be simple naiveté or reveal important details linking these encounters to possible collusion. Whatever the case, further exploration by the appropriate congressional committees and the special counsel seems more warranted than ever. Opening this can of worms might just make some powerful people squirm.